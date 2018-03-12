One woman dead, 3 children uninjured in Waupaca Co. crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One woman dead, 3 children uninjured in Waupaca Co. crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

A woman may have had a medical emergency leading to a deadly crash Monday afternoon, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Department.

According to a press release, the vehicle went into the ditch on Highway 45 in the Township of Lebanon around 4:30 p.m..

The driver, a 41-year-old Bear Creek resident, was transported a hospital and was pronounced dead as a result of a "medical problem."

Three children, ages 4, 7 and 9, were also in the vehicle during the accident but were uninjured.

