Denver Broncos going after free-agent fix at quarterback

Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England

Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswoman

The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masks

After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade deals

Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise

China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiations

Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacre

Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressure

When children of U.S. service members sexually assault one another on base there's often no justice. Military law doesn't cover civilians, and the federal legal system that governs many bases isn't equipped to handle juvenile sex assault cases.

While snowfall was negligible on much of Cape Cod during the early hours of the latest storm to hit the Northeast, forecasters said the latest nor'easter could dump as much as 2 feet.

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). David Osgood, crew leader of the public works dept., mixes road salt, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Freeport, Maine. Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds as the third ...

U.S. officials are considering extending the use of a nuclear waste treatment facility in eastern Idaho beyond its scheduled closure this year so it can repackage radioactive waste brought in from other states.

US may want to keep Idaho nuclear waste plant running longer

The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.

Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.

(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...

Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.

Hillary Clinton told an audience in India that the United States did not "deserve" Donald Trump's presidency and these are "perilous times.".

(AP Photo/Sunil Verma). Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, waves as she comes out of the Jodhpur airport upoon her arrival in Jodhpur, Rajasthan state, India, Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Jill Green holds a sign during a rally against a scheduled upcoming visit by President Donald Trump, Monday, March 12, 2018, in San Diego. Trump is scheduled to visit San Diego, Tuesday, setting foot in California for his first...

Authorities say a tour bus has fallen off an embankment on an Interstate near the Alabama-Florida line.

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - John Elway is looking to free agency for his fix at quarterback following a season in which all three of his drafted QBs fell flat in Denver.

After sitting out the playoffs in each of the last two years following their Super Bowl 50 triumph, the Broncos have apparently found their next signal-caller. Case Keenum plans to sign with Denver when free agency opens Wednesday, ESPN reported early Tuesday.

That would leave the Vikings, Cardinals and Jets vying to land ex-Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is expected to sign a record-breaking contract this week.

The 30-year-old Keenum is considered the second-best QB available on the open market. He guided Minnesota to the NFC championship game after replacing an injured Sam Bradford last season.

Keenum went 11-3 with 3,547 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions and threw that last-second heave to Stefon Diggs to stun the New Orleans Saints 29-24 in the playoffs.

The Vikings, who were subsequently blown out at Philadelphia in the conference championship, decided to let all three of their QBs - Keenum, Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater - test free agency.

With a sparkling new stadium, stacked roster and head coaching stability, the Vikings jumped to the head of the line of potential suitors for Cousins.

The Broncos, who own the fifth pick in next month's NFL draft, also considered Cousins following a 5-11 season in which Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch all struggled behind a porous offensive line and questionable play-calling before Mike McCoy was replaced by Bill Musgrave as offensive coordinator.

All three quarterbacks were draft picks by Elway, the Hall of Fame quarterback who has only had success at quarterback in free agency.

Six years ago, Elway landed Peyton Manning, the biggest free agent prize in NFL history, following his release by the Colts and a series of neck fusion surgeries.

Manning had a spectacular closing chapter in Denver, leading the Broncos to the playoffs in all four of his seasons, reaching two Super Bowls and winning one.

Manning retired a month after Denver's 24-10 win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50, and Elway brought in veteran Mark Sanchez, then moved up to grab Lynch in the first round of the draft.

But it was Siemian, a seventh-rounder from Northwestern, who emerged as Manning's surprise successor in 2016.

Gary Kubiak stepped down as head coach over health concerns following a 9-7 season that ended the Broncos' five-year playoff run.

Siemian again handily beat out Lynch last summer, but the Broncos would cycle through their trio of homegrown QBs during a 5-11 season that nearly cost rookie head coach Vance Joseph his job.

Keenum is a player the Broncos know well because Kubiak, now the Broncos' senior personnel adviser, coached him for two seasons while he was head coach of the Houston Texans.

Keenum would have veterans Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders as his targets in Denver after Elway chose not to release either of the expensive wide receivers.

At the NFL scouting combine this month, Elway said, "we'll continue to look at all of the options out there when it comes to quarterback."

That included choosing among the draft prospects that include Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and others.

Despite his swings and misses at QB before, Elway said, "Believe me, I'm not done swinging and missing. Misses don't bother me. We just have to figure out a way to get it right. That is what we are working on."

Siemian, Lynch and Chad Kelly, a seventh-rounder last year who sat out his rookie season with injuries, remain on the roster.

Elway insists the Broncos can get right back into the playoff picture with the right quarterback and tweaks to other areas of the roster.

"I still think we're not too far away," Elway said at the combine. "Obviously, we have to get better at that (quarterback) position. We didn't play well there last year. That doesn't all go on the players. There were some things that we should have done differently that we didn't do. I feel like we can get right back in the thick of the things rather quickly."

