Chilly today, then warmer with more sun

Today: Partly cloudy, cool, and a bit breezy. A continued chance of spotty flurries.

High: 30 Wind: NW 10-15

Tonight: Scattered clouds and chilly.

Low: 15 Wind: NW around 5, becoming SW

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer.

High: 41 Wind: SW 5-15, becoming NW

The weather will feel a bit like winter today but don't worry, nicer conditions are right around the corner. A lot of sunshine is likely for the rest of the week.

Today will be below normal. High temps will only reach the upper 20s to low 30s. In addition, there will be a north-northwest wind around 10 to 15 mph, adding a bit more chill to the air. The only thing missing to make it really feel like Winter is precipitation. A few flurries will be flying in the Northwoods, otherwise it will be mainly dry under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunny to partly cloudy skies should prevail on Wednesday and the temperatures will warm up a bit. Highs should be around 40. Plenty of sun is likely on Thursday and Friday and once again high temps should be in the upper 30s to around 40. The wind will not be too bad either later this week, so even though temps will not be soaring, it will feel pretty nice. The snow will continue to slowly melt.

The weekend should be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. High temps should reach the mid 40s on both Saturday and Sunday. At one point it had looked like a little rain might sneak into Wisconsin over the weekend but as of now, the latest data would indicate dry conditions. The next chance for some rain or snow will be on Monday, but current indications are that the chances are small.

Have a pleasant Tuesday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 13-March 2018