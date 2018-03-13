Dry spell and turning milder

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cool.

Low: 15 Wind: NW 5-9 becoming W

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer.

High: 41 Wind: SW 5-15, becoming NW late

After a blustery and unseasonably cool Tuesday with scattered flurries I am sure many of you are ready for a warming trend. It won't quite start Tuesday night yet as lows drop to the middle 10s with partly cloudy skies. Winds from the northwest will taper to under 10 mph and become west. Wednesday will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and highs climbing nicely, up to 41 degrees. The wind will be from the southwest around 10 mph becoming northwest later in the day.

A very dry weather pattern is developing with a high pressure system parked over Wisconsin late this week and into the weekend. It now appears like it will deflect storms well south of our region keeping us dry for the most part. In fact it should be mostly sunny from Thursday through Sunday. Slightly cooler air will build in Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 10s. It should still feel decent for this time of the year, given how much sunshine we are expecting.

Milder air will flow back into the region this weekend with highs returning to the middle 40s along with lows in the upper 10s Saturday and lower 20s Sunday. There should be quite a bit of melting of the snow heading into the weekend.

A low pressure system passing south of Wisconsin Monday could throw some clouds our way Monday but it now looks like there is only a slight chance of some light rain and snow showers. That chance is mainly for the far southern portion of the area. Highs will be near 40 on Monday, which is seasonal.

Sunshine will likely return by next Tuesday with highs around 41. It could turn a little warmer after that.

Have a nice Tuesday night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:20 p.m., 13-March 2018