Newsline 9 is excited to welcome Taralynn Asack to the team!

She was born and raised just outside of Boston, MA.

"I wanted a change, I wanted a new adventure," Asack said.

Asack will anchor the weekend shows and report during the week.

"I'm looking to really get out there, form a relationship with everybody and just cover the stories that people really want to know," Asack said.