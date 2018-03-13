UW-Stevens Point to hold town hall meeting with state lawmakers

After UW-Stevens Point announced a proposal to cut several school programs, students will meet with state lawmakers to express their concerns Tuesday night.

Inside the Dreyfus University Theater, a town hall will be held with state Representative Katrina Shankland.

"They should know that their voices are incredibly important," Shankland said.

For the past two years, the school ranked up a $4.5 million deficit. If the proposal passes, majors in the humanities and social sciences fields would be cut.

School directors said students, alumni, staff and the rest of the community are welcomed to come and speak out.

"We can expect there to be a lot of emotion, and tension running very high," Legislative Affairs Director Nicholas Kositzke said.

Kositzke said the platform will allow students to have a voice and provide constructive criticism about the university's future.

The number of students speaking out and fighting for the school to keep their majors is over whelming according to Shankland.

The town hall meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will go on until 6 p.m.