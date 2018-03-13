Beaver Dam families to lose belongings in controlled burn at apartment

More than a dozen families in Dodge County will lose their belongings in a controlled burn of an apartment building.

An explosion last week at the Village Glen apartments in Beaver Dam killed a man.

Fire officials say a controlled burn is the best way to neutralize materials left behind by that suspected bomb-maker.

Officials coordinated a controlled explosion at the man's apartment last week because volatile chemicals were left behind.

With the decision to burn the building to the ground, more than a dozen families are losing all their keepsakes.

"I'm going to lose all the pictures of my parents. They both passed away," said Kathy Hagen of Beaver Dam. "Yeah, my kids stuff. Baby pictures. All of their growing-up pictures."

An account for monetary donations has been opened to assist the residents that have been displaced from the Village Glen Apartments. The funds will be for Village Glen Apartments Building 109 residents ONLY.

Donations can be made at any Dodge County Horicon Bank location. The name of the account is Dodge County COAD / Beaver Dam Apartments. Any non-monetary donations should go to St. Vincent DePaul or American National Bank. Please do not drop off any items at the Village Glen Apartments.