A new robot at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, the Neuromate, can help neurologists implant electrodes in a person's brain and then get a better understanding of brain activity during a seizure.

"It's designed to help surgeons precisely target deep lesions in the brain with great accuracy," Dr. Sean Lew explained.

Then, in a second surgery, doctors can remove the brain tissue that's causing seizures.

The Neuromate aims to help an increased number of patients and reduce their recovery time.

Doctors say most epilepsy patients can be treated with medication. The robot is reserved for more severe cases where medicine doesn't work.