Billboards pop up in Milwaukee asking Packers to sign Jimmy Graham

A billboard urging the Green Bay Packers to sign free agent tight end Jimmy Graham of the Seattle Seahawks has been popping up all over the Milwaukee metro area.

The "Hey, Packers! Please sign Jimmy Graham" billboard includes a law firm’s website address: www.hninjury.com.

Two lawyers from a small firm in Mukwonago are the ones behind the sign. Cody Horlacher and Dan Necci came up with the idea a couple weeks ago.

"We need him in Green Bay, we need to help boost our receiving corps, especially in the tight end positon," said Horlacher.

Both men are die-hard Packers fans and wanted to find a unique way to draw attention to their firm.

"It’s all about marketing and making an impression and obviously, we have achieved that," said Horlacher.

Coincidentally enough, their request just might come true. A report out on Monday said the Packers have reached out to Graham about teaming up with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. The report said that Graham is likely to end up with either the New Orleans Saints or the Packers.

"I would lose my mind," said Horlacher. "It would be amazing if we actually signed Jimmy Graham."

NFL teams can begin signing free agents on Wednesday.