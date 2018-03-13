Ownership change involving company developing Wausau riverfront

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The ownership of the company looking to develop condos, apartments and retail space along the riverfront near downtown Wausau has changed following concerns about the founder of the company.

Mike Frantz said Tuesday he has purchased full ownership of Quantum Ventures, meaning founder Jason Sharkey is no longer involved in the $20 million Riverlife Village project.

Questions were raised following a Denver newspaper report that Sharkey was charged with securities fraud for his role in a real estate scam in Colorado years ago.

"I want to thank Jason Sharkey for all he has done to advance the Riverlife Village project," Frantz said in a statement. "Unfortunately, it has quickly become clear that the detractors of this project have chosen to make him the story versus what the project represents for the City of Wausau. Jason proposed the change, which I reluctantly accepted, so that Quantum Ventures and the City of Wausau can get back to focusing on the project itself."

The city council's finance committee meets late Tuesday afternoon and the riverfront project is on the agenda.

Quantum Ventures took over as the investor in the Riverlife Village in early January. Work on the project started last fall.