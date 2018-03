PLOVER (WAOW) - One hundred pounds of Bulldog/Mastiff mix is our Portage County Petsaver for Tuesday.

Wallace is about three years old.

Shelter volunteers say he acts like a puppy, but because of his large size he can be a bit much to handle for inexperienced dog owners.

His adoption fee is $100, which includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

For more information on Wallace or any other pets at the shelter call 715-344-6012 or click here.