PLOVER (WAOW) - The 2018 competition for the third annual "top dog" Stevens Point canine mayor is on to raise money for the Humane Society of Portage County.

For $25, you can enter your dog from now until April 15. During May, it's campaign time, and voting takes place during June.

Registering a dog requires a color photo of the "candidate" and answers to two questions:

-What is the candidate's political platform?

_What special talents and tricks does the candidate have?

Voters can cast votes for multiple candidates and they can vote multiple times, casting as many votes as they like. Each vote is a $1 donation to the Humane Society of Portage County.

For more information click here.