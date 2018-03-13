BREAKING: Packers release WR Jordy Nelson

The Packers are releasing longtime WR and fan favorite Jordy Nelson, according a release from the team.

Nelson, 32, was entering the final year of his contract and was due a $9.25 million base salary in 2018. The move saves Green Bay about $10.2 million in cap space.

The veteran recorded 550 catches, 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns over his nine-year career with the Packers.

He and Aaron Rodgers combined for more touchdowns than any other quarterback-receiver duo in franchise history, but Nelson struggled without Rodgers in the lineup. Nelson had just 25 catches and did not record any touchdowns without Rodgers in the lineup last season.

In 2015, Nelson tore an ACL that caused him to miss the entire season. He bounced back in 2016 to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

The Packers also signed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, according to NFL Network.