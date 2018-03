WAUSAU (WAOW) - An early morning stop at a fast food drive-thru got a 32-year-old Wausau man arrested for drunken driving.

Nathan Loose was cited for first-offense operating while intoxicated early Sunday after a server at a Hardee's on Stewart Avenue in Wausau reported to police that Loose was intoxicated when he ordered food and was "acting belligerent," according to a police report.

The call went to police about 4:30 a.m.

With slurred speech, Loose told an officer he had been drinking "a little bit," at least five or six beers and "obviously not enough," the report said.

A preliminary breath test found Loose had a blood-alcohol level of 0.185 percent, more than double the legal limit to drive, the report said.