Scholarship created in honor of shooting rampage victim

The husband of a Marathon County shooting victim hopes his wife's legacy can inspire high school students.

Dianne Look died in the March 22 shooting. She was an employee at the Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild.

On Tuesday, her husband Bob announced the launch of a scholarship created in her name.

Look graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1968.

"This year is the 50th anniversary of her graduation," said Bob.

Fifty years ago, Dianne Look and her three best friends would roam the halls, pretending to be The Beatles.

"Her favorite was George Harrison," said Bob. "And why George Harrison? The quiet one, but the one that was always there, part of the team to make it successful."

That message is what epitomizes the Dianne Renaud Look Scholarship.

"A kind of student who's more interested in being part of a team, part of an organization that is successful rather than individual accolades," said Bob.

The $1,000 gift will go to a D.C. Everest senior.

The recipient of this year's award will be announced in May.

At this point, Bob is funding the scholarship out of his own pocket. Marathon Savings Bank is working to create an account where community members can donate if they wish to help out.