Not done yet: Packers agree to terms with DE Muhammad Wilkerson

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms with free agent defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, according to an ESPN report.

This move comes just hours after releasing WR Jordy Nelson and signing TE Jimmy Graham.

Wilkerson was released by the New York Jets on March 5 after seven seasons with the team. The 28-year-old was benched for the final three games of the season.

The deal is reportedly for only one year.

Wilkerson was a 2011 first-round pick in 2011 and appeared on the verge of stardom just a few seasons ago. His best year came in 2015, when he had 12 sacks and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

He played under new Green Bay defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in 2011 and 2012, which may have helped forge the connection between him and the Packers.