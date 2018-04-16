Monitoring potential snow for Wednesday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and cool.

Low: 20 Wind: NW around 10

Tuesday: Partly sunny and slightly warmer.

High: 37 Wind: NW around 10

You are probably wondering if we are done with all the snow now, and can move on to more typical spring weather? The answer is no and yes. It does look like one more accumulating snow event for our area Wednesday, but then it will turn quite nice late in the week and into the weekend!

First of all for Monday night we will have some cloud cover lingering with lows from the upper 10s to lower 20s. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 mph. Tuesday should be partly sunny with highs around 37. Winds will remain from the northwest around 10 mph, so not as blustery as Monday was.

As far as Wednesday goes, a small but potent low pressure system will track south of Wisconsin during the afternoon. This will bring a swath of wintry mix and snow to the region during the afternoon and evening. The heaviest is currently projected south of Marathon County where 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Northern areas might only see an inch or less. So yes, travel conditions could become poor Wednesday afternoon where that sleet and snow is heavier. Highs will reach the upper 30s Wednesday, but may fall to the low 30s a few hours after the precipitation starts.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs around 39. A very quiet spell of weather is shaping up from Friday right through early next week as a high pressure system parks itself in our region. There will be a gradual warming trend as the snow pack starts to dwindle. We should see a lot of sunshine from Friday through Monday. Highs will be in the mid 40s Friday, upper 40s Saturday, around 50 Sunday, and into the mid 50s Monday. That will feel very nice, won't it!

Have a good night. Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 16-April 2018