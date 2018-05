Packers surprise 11-year-old cancer survivor

One of the Green Bay Packers' last stops on their Tailgate Tour included a stop at the Lannon home of Ryan Palm-Pascale, who in June was diagnosed with Burkitt's Lymphoma.

Ty Montgomery, Bubba Franks, Antonio Freeman, Blake Martinez, Kenny Clark, Rob Davis and Mark Murphy gave the 11-year-old a ball, a jersey, a signed poster and an invitation to a game in the fall.

The meeting was made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.