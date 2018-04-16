Former West assistant tabbed to take over struggling Wausau East girls basketball program

The struggling Wausau East girls basketball program has a new head coach.

Jeff Waldvogel, a graduate of Wausau West and UW Oshkosh, has taken the position and will replace Haley Houghton, who resigned after four years leading the program.

Waldvogel was most recently an assistant coach at Wausau West. He has also been a JV coach at Wausau East and Newman Catholic, according to a press release from Wausau East Athletics.

Waldvogel will have his work cut out for him in turning around a program that went just 7-85 during Houghton's tenure.

"We appreciate all that Coach Houghton has done for our program and we are excited to have Jeff conintue to build upon that foundation," Wausau East Athletic Director Mike Pernsteiner said in a short statement.

The Lumberjacks went 3-20 in the 2017-18 season, their highest win total since going 4-19 in 2012-13.