UPDATE: Marathon Co. house fire under investigation

A fire that broke out inside a Marathon County home Monday is under investigation.

Crews were called to the home on N. 25 Street around 1 p.m.

The Town of Wausau Fire Chief Kevin Yolitz said the fire was contained to a bedroom.

According to Yolitz, two people were inside the home when the fire sparked and were able to get out safely.

Town of Wausau, Town of Easton and Town of Texas fire departments were all on scene. Wisconsin Public Service was also at the home.

Yolitz said damage costs are still being determined.