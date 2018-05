Small Business Week kicks off with legislators' forum

Business owners and state legislators joined for lunch to kick off Small Business Week on Monday.

The main topic during the forum was the state's economic development.

"Northern Wisconsin is very potential for economic growth and we need to make sure we are a part of it," said Representative Patrick Snyder.

Directors say the event gave business owners the opportunity to ask questions and give feedback about how to achieve more success in their careers.

State leaders added ways they are helping the process.

"We want the business owners to know what we are doing, what legislations are being passed to better the economy," Snyder said.

The guest speaker was Dr. Keith Montgomery, Regional Executive Officer and Dean of UW Colleges, who spoke about the importance of business leaders connecting with educators.

"They need to hear others' perspectives," Montgomery said.

Due to the weather, several legislators scheduled to be at the lunch could not attend. City directors said they hope to set up another meeting sometime in May.

