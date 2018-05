"Kinky Boots" set to take Grand Theater stage

Broadway's hit musical, Kinky Boots, is making its way to Wausau for the first time next month.

In anticipation of the event, a number of local favorites have tried on the boots in order to "let love shine." Names include WIFC's Dave Kallaway, Mayor of Wausau Robert Mielke, and Wake Up Wisconsin's own Molly Koweek.

The Grand Theater will host the Tony Award-winning show May 1-2, at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets start at $70.