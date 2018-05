New law allows dispatcher to coach caller through CPR

A new law allows 911 dispatchers to give instructions over the phone on how to perform CPR. Governor Scott Walker signed the bill Monday. It aims to bridge the time between the call and when first responders can arrive on scene.

The bill was authored by Senator Jerry Petrowski, of Marathon, and Representative Treig Pronschinske, of Mondovi.

“I have no doubt that this legislation will save lives throughout Wisconsin, but it will be especially important to the rural areas of our state where it can take longer for first responders to arrive”, said Sen. Petrowski.

The bill also requires the Department of Health Services to distribute grants or money for the purpose of training dispatchers to provide CPR instruction over the phone.

Under the bill, every Public Safety Answering Point must either have dispatchers trained and certified to provide telephonic instruction on administering CPR to a person who has called 911; or transfer callers to a PSAP that can provide such instruction.

Sen. Petrowski said that seeing the bill signed by Governor Walker was a very proud moment since they worked alongside the American Heart Association to make it happen.