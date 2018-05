Portage Co. town digs its way out of snow

The weekend's spring snowstorm dumped record snow totals in Amherst.

More than 30 inches of snow covered still covered the small town Monday morning, as most residents stepped foot out of their house for the first time in days.

"Last night at 7, I went outside for fresh air only because it was not snowing," said Tim Harvey.

Tim Harvey has lives in Amherst all of his life. The amount of snow astonished him.

"I know one year we had in '84 or '85 we had 16 inches on a Sunday. I couldn't make it to a Packers game, so this with 30 plus is by far the most in my lifetime," he said.

Even with the record breaking snow, Tim didn't let the unusual storm stop him from his weekend plans.

"I was going to play trivia all weekend," Tim said.

He and his wife Kathy were enjoying their time at a local coffee shop after digging out their driveway for hours.

"I definitely had cabin fever because he was gone," Kathy Harvey said. "It's great to get out."

Kathy said she was already shocked by the snow Amherst got last week, making the weekend record-breaker even more surprising.

"Last week when we got 11 inches and we thought that was incredible," she said. "To get this much for this long was really strange."

Kathy knew things took a turn for the worse when the streets transformed into a raceway.

"That is when you know it is bad, when snow mobiles are in the middle of the street," Kathy said.