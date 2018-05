Snow creates barrier between emergency crews and patient

A dramatic rescue took place in Kronenwetter over the weekend after the snow prevented first responders from getting to a patient.

A resident called dispatch on Saturday and quickly called back and said they were snowed in.

"Fortunately, we had a truck that was close to the area that was able to respond and help plow out that driveway so first responders and emergency crews could attend to the medical issue," Director of the Department of Public Works Chris Johnson said.

With the help of the the plow truck driver, firefighters, police, and neighbors, they were able to clear a path so emergency crews could get to the patient.

Johnson said he is very proud of everyone who helped, and if it weren't for the quick response, the outcome could have gone differently.

"As far as we know, this person's going to be just fine," Johnson said.

The patient's identity has not been released but officials said they are grateful.