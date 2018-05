Missing Waukesha woman found shot, stabbed; suspect held

WAUKESHA (WISN) -- A case of a 21-year-old Waukesha woman who was reported missing over the weekend evolved Monday into a death investigation, police said.

The "known suspect" being held in connection with the death of Shannon Mani, who police said was shot and stabbed near North 77th and West Townsend streets, is the woman's 27-year-old boyfriend, according to WISN.

Waukesha police reported Mani missing on Saturday, saying that she'd last been seen Friday at her family's Waukesha home.

Saturday evening, police showed up at Mina's boyfriend's home.

"Fire trucks came with their lights on, then cops started coming without their lights on. A couple plain clothes detective types were there," said neighbor Melissa Kehoe.

On Sunday, police found Mani's body in a storage locker in the 7800 block of West Tower Avenue.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Mani family during this difficult time," Waukesha police Chief Russell P. Jack said in a Monday statement.