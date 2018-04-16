Newsline 9 says goodbye to Sports Director Brandon Kinnard

The Newsline 9 family is saying goodbye to Sports Director Brandon Kinnard this week.

Brandon's contract with WAOW is up and he is leaving Wausau to pursue new career opportunities in sports reporting and play-by-play.

Brandon came to Wausau as a sports reporter more than four years ago. He was quickly promoted to the Weekend Sports Anchor position, and then took the Sports Director job in April of 2015.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities Newsline 9 has presented me with over the past four-plus years," Brandon said. "Three years ago, the management team here took a chance on a 23-year-old kid and entrusted him with leading a sports department. That doesn't happen very often. I'm proud of the work that I have done since then, and hope I lived up to the expectations of our viewers all across central Wisconsin."

Brandon and his new wife, Justine, are exploring job opportunities all across the country, but hope to return to Wisconsin down the road.

"Growing up in Wisconsin, it was truly a dream come true to host 'Pack Attack' and cover the Green Bay Packers on a daily basis," he said.

"But, the time has come to pursue new challenges," he continued. "I married Justine less than a year ago. We are both lifelong Wisconsinites, and have decided together that the time is right to explore other parts of the country."

Brandon and Justine plan to take a couple of months off to rest and relax before relocating. They look forward to spending more time with their three-year-old foxhound, Lanie, and also catching up with family members - many of whom they have not seen since their wedding last summer.

"There is a lot that I will miss about Wausau and central Wisconsin," he said. "But most of all, I want to thank the athletes, coaches and viewers that I have met and connected with over the past four years. You were always so welcoming and supportive, and helped to make this chapter of my life unforgettable."

Brandon's last day on the desk will be Wednesday. WAOW's new sports director, Brad Hanson, will take the reigns later this week.

Brandon, his wife Justine, and their dog Lanie at Rib Mountain State Park.

Brandon and his wife Justine after their wedding ceremony at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh - where they first met.

Brandon hosting an episode of Pack Attack in 2016. From left to right: April Boblin, Brandon Kinnard, Brett Hundley, Johnnie Gray.

Brandon after covering the Wisconsin Badgers at the 2015 Final Four. Also pictured is Curtis Aderholdt, a longtime WAOW photographer and one of Brandon's good friends.

Brandon in his natural habitat.

Brandon and his wife, Justine, after covering the 2018 WIAA boys state basketball tournament.