Weston girl delivers stuffed animals to children in hospital

Brinley Kressel's early struggle in the hospital has inspired her to help other kids.

When she was three, she was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, a rare condition that causes inflammation in the walls of blood vessels. She was scared, but when her grandpa gave her a stuffed animal, she felt a lot better.

"Excited," Kressel said when asked about how the stuffed dog named Princess made her feel.

Now, at 7 years old, she's on a mission to make sure no child goes un-snuggled. The "Brinley Believes" project delivers stuffed toys to kids in emergency rooms. She raised the money through donations from her friends, family and teachers.

On Monday, she brought 43 toys to Ascension St. Clare's.

"So that they can feel more comforted," said Kressel.

Earlier in April, she delivered more than 60 stuffed animals to Aspirus Hospital.

Kressel wants to keep the project going, and hopes to make toy drop-offs a monthly occurrence at Wausau-area hospitals.

Donations can be made at this GoFundMe page.