Snow to pile up in parts of the area Wednesday then nicer weather ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Low: 20 Wind: N to NE 3-6

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a good chance of some snow by mid-afternoon. Accumulations through the late evening of a dusting north of Wausau, to an inch around Marathon County, to 2 to 3 inches in Wood and Portage Counties, to 3 to 6 inches in the far south.

High: 37 Wind: NE 5-15 becoming N late

*A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the southern portion of the TV-9 area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

It still feels a bit like winter with the cool air around and the southern half of Wisconsin has to go through an accumulating snow yet Wednesday. The snow is from a low pressure system that will track from Kansas Tuesday night east to Ohio by Wednesday night. This will place the heaviest snow from the Iowa and Minnesota border through far southern Wisconsin. In the TV-9 area this could leave about 4 to 6 inches south of a line from Necedah to Wautoma, with perhaps 2 to 4 inches just north of that from Black River Falls to Wisconsin Rapids, Plover, and Waupaca, with perhaps up to an inch in Marathon County. It might only be a dusting just north of Marathon County. Most of hit will fall from the mid-afternoon into the evening. Watch out for rapidly changing road conditions from as the wet snow piles up to the south and reduced visibility as well. Temperatures will start around 20 Wednesday morning then top out in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light from the north-northeast Tuesday night increasing from the northeast at 10-15 mph Wednesday.

Once that storm moves away, we are finally in for a prolonged dry and sunnier spell. Highs pressure will settle in and control the situation. We will have a gradual warming trend thanks to the strong April sunshine and gradually melting snow. Highs will reach the low 40s Thursday, upper 40s Friday, around 50 Saturday, and in the low to mid 50s Sunday. Lows will be mostly in the 20s.

Even warmer air will push in from the southwest early next week. Highs could reach the upper 50s to around 60. It should be dry Monday. However a weak front will move in Tuesday causing a chance of a few rain showers.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:15 p.m., 17-April 2018