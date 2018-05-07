2018 Rib Mountain snowmelt contest

***Update May 25th***

The new picture of the snow is from May 24th. You will notice a very large pile of snow in the background. This is one of the piles I will be watching over the next couple of weeks as it slowly melts. It will be melting faster than normal because of the warmer than normal weather. At one point, it seemed quite likely that the snow would last into July this year, but with the near record warm May, it is looking more likely that the snow will melt in June.

********************

Spring skiing continued into early May on Granite Peak. That means a lot of people predicted some dates in the snowmelt contest that were a lot later than normal.

Will it be a record late melt this year? The latest ever was July 7th, back in 2014. The entry period is over, and now you can check back here throughout May and June (maybe July?) to see how fast the snow is melting with updated pictures.

Here are the prizes up for grabs. Good luck to everyone who entered.

* 1st place: $250 R-store gift card plus 52 basic car wash coupons.

* 2nd place: $150 R-store gift card

* 3rd place: $100 R-store gift card

* 4th place: $50 R-store gift card

* 5th place: $25 R-store gift card