WAUSAU (WAOW) - The 28-year-old man found dead in a motel room closet in Marathon City nearly a month ago died of an overdose from a "combination of controlled substances," Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks said Wednesday.

"It appears to be accidental," he said in an email.

Brian Kienast's body was found April 19 at the Village Inn motel on Marathon City's main street. An autopsy of the remains, including toxicology analysis, was recently completed, the sheriff said.

The Adams County man was known to be in the Marathon City area during the week of Thanksgiving but no other details have been released.

Kienast had been missing from Adams County since November 2017, authorities said.