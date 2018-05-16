UPDATE: Brush fire out on Wausau's west side

A large brush fire on Wausau's west side is out after multiple departments responded to the scene.

It happened between Wisconsin 29 westbound and Stewart Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say it spread very quickly.

"We had 2-3 structures that were threatened by the initial fire," said Wausau Fire Department Battalion Chief Allan Antolik. "We were able to get that fire out with no damage to the structures."

Smoke could be seen billowing from the scene and caused Stewart Avenue to close for some time.

Fire officials are using this as an opportunity to remind people about the high fire danger.

"Your yards look really green, but a little bit of wind and there's still a lot of dry stuff that this fire got big fast," Antolik told News 9.

No one was hurt.