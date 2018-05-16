Leah Vukmir's Grassroots Endorsement Victory Tour

U.S. Senate Candidate Leah Vukmir made a stop in Wausau Wednesday at the Republican party field office as a part of her WISGOP Grassroots Endorsement Victory Tour.

Vukmir won the Wisconsin GOP endorsement Saturday over fellow Republican Candidate Kevin Nicholson in the 2018 U.S. Senate race against Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Vukmir said she is putting the people of the badger state first and is looking forward to showing the differences between she and Baldwin.

The Democratic party weighed in and said Vukmir's corporate special agenda would inflict harm on Wisconsin.

Vukmir's tour will continue throughout the course of next week with stops in Fond Du Lac, Milwaukee, and a homecoming rally in Waukesha on Saturday.



