SPECIAL REPORT: The Debate over DNA Privacy

Familial DNA is a way investigators can crack decades-long cold cases.

Joseph James DeAngelo, known as the 'Golden State Killer,' was arrested last month with the help of DNA submitted to a genealogy website.

Authorities said he's one of California's most difficult to find serial killers.

Websites like 23andme.com are made to link you with your family's history. They allow you to purchase DNA kits to get more details about your past.

"I have been doing this 32 years, since 1986," Steven Bornbach of Wisconsin Rapids said. "I look at everything in life as a tool and everything can either be used for good or evil and if you can catch somebody doing wrong who's evil to society all the power to use that tool."

Bornbach submitted his DNA to 23andme.com and said it's been a great learning tool.

This type of research has sparked the question, is it okay for the police to use your information in this way?

