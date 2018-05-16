Black River Falls man, 51, killed in Clark County shootout

MADISON (WAOW) - A 51-year-old Black River Falls man died in a shootout with police in Clark County last week, the state Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Kelly Gene Abbott was killed following a high-speed chase Friday after he "presented a firearm" after his vehicle was stopped with sticks that flattened his tires, the agency said.

Abbott exchanged gunfire with Clark County Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Klemm and Loyal Police Officer Jacob Schar, the agency said in a statement. Abbott was hit, the officers were not.

The confrontation occurred when an attempt was made to stop Abbott because he was wanted on a felony warrant, investigators said.

Exactly where the shooting occurred has not been released.

Klemm joined the sheriff's department about a year ago and Schar has worked in Loyal since May 2015, the Justice Department said.

Wednesday's statement did not say how many shots were fired in the exchange or what kind of gun Abbott had.

The state investigates all fatal shooting involving police officers.