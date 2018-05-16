"Solar Olympics" held in Stevens Point

"Fun in the sun" took a scientific twist in Stevens Point Wednesday.

High School students from across the state gathered at UWSP for the "Solar Olympics," hosted by Wisconsin Public Service.

"For our students and our teachers, I mean that's really who this event is meant for," said WPS Spokesperson Matt Cullen. "To help them learn more about renewable energy and put those skills to use."

Students built projects like solar cookers, solar-powered racecars and more. They told News 9 they enjoyed their learning experiences, no matter how many trials and tribulations they endured.

"It was actually a great experience," said Wausau West Sophomore Lauren Wincentsen. "I had multiple failures so I learned a lot from it."