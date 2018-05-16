Program brings hundreds of students to Wood Co. dairy farm

More than 400 fourth graders from the Marshfield area spent Wednesday at Norm-E-Lane dairy farm in Chili.

Marshfield High School Future Farmers of America students taught the elementary students all about the industry.

"They deliver a 12 minute lesson to the kids in fourth grade from Pittsville, Aburndale, Marshfield schools," Marshfield High School FFA advisor Mark Zee said.

Norm-E-Lane Farm has been hosting the 'Food for America' program for more than a decade.

"As we know, consumers and people in the community are getting further and further away from the farm so kids just don't have that interaction anymore," Norm-E-Lane Farm owner, Josh Meissner said. "Growing those kids into what might be future farm owners and workers is very important for us."

The event had stations all throughout the farm so students were able to see all the different steps in the dairy farming process.

"You want to build that connection of where their food comes from and see how the food supply, how safe it is and how it's produced," Zee said.

'Food for America' aims to educate area students about where their food comes from as well as digging deeper into the struggling industry.

