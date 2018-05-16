ESPN: Mike Budenholzer to become Bucks next head coach - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

ESPN: Mike Budenholzer to become Bucks next head coach

By Brad Hanson, Sports Director
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Bucks are hiring Mike Budenholzer as their next head coach, ESPN is reporting.

Budenholzer was the NBA's Coach of the Year in the 2014-15 season with the Atlanta Hawks.

The interview process took more than two weeks, and involved more than a half dozen candidates.

Budenholzer and Spurs assistant Ettore Messina was the other finalist for the job.

He now becomes the 16th head coach in Bucks history, and takes over for Joe Prunty, the interim coach forced to step in when the Bucks fired Jason Kidd.

