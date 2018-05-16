DNR looks to set hearing on new CWD regulations

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials are asking their board for permission to hold a public hearing on Gov. Scott Walker's new chronic wasting disease regulations.

The agency plans to ask the board to approve a hearing on a potential scope statement summarizing the rules on June 11 in Portage. The scope statement is the first step in promulgating the rules.

Walker announced earlier this month that he has directed the DNR to write regulations banning movement of whole deer carcasses out of CWD-affected counties unless the carcasses are headed to a taxidermist or meat processor. He also has ordered state agriculture officials to draft rules requiring enhanced deer farm fencing and banning the movement of live deer from farms in CWD-affected counties.