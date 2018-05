TOWNSHIP OF SCOTT (WAOW) - Lincoln County investigators say a small barn went up in flames and a nearby garage is damaged due to an out-of-control brush fire.

According to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff, the fire happened at about 5:23 p.m. on Wednesday on Joe Snow Road in the Township of Scott.

A property owner was reportedly burning brush and the flames quickly spread.

Firefighters from several departments responded.

Investigators say no injuries were reported and the barn did not house any animals.