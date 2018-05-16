Athlete of the Week: West's Brooke Jaworski

Brooke Jaworski of Wausau West already owns the state record for the 400m dash.

But she says that's still not good enough. She says she wants to shave time off of it again this year.

"Something that I always keep in my mind is eye of the tiger. Always staying hungry, always working your hardest, day in and day out and every time I step on the track, I want to get better," she said.

Every time she is on the track, though, people take notice.

She already has a slew of victories under her belt this year, including wins in all four events she competes in at a conference meet Tuesday night.

And her coach has no doubt her success will be continued.

"Brooke's one of once in a lifetime athletes that the coaching staff and I have to appreciate every time she runs, because this doesn't happen to anybody in the state of Wisconsin," said John Masanz, West's girls track coach.

Jaworski says she's still trying to figure out which events she'll compete in at state, but there's no doubt she has her eyes on first place in whatever they may be.