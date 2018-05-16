Students focus on the cultural heritage of Wisconsin

WESTON (WAOW) -- D.C. Everest students have taken a close look at the cultural history of Wisconsin.

"For the past two years, we have been collecting immigration stories from around the community. We have put together a book and now we get to unveil it to the public," student Liane Kee said.

A ceremony took place at the Greenheck Education Center in Weston Wednesday night to showcase the students work.

Visitors also viewed a documentary put together by students Yefang Lee and Lily Thao that focuses on the Hmong immigration.

The two girls say they wanted to learn more about the arrival of the Hmong in the Wausau area.

"We wanted to delve more deeply in the people and culture, and the struggles that we had in our community," student Yefan Lee said.

The students focused on the "partner schools controversy," which was an attempt to racially balance elementary schools.

It put Wausau in the national spotlight.

"It was really interesting looking back and going around the community and talking with the school board members and teachers who were part of the controversy," student Lily Thao said.

The student documentary has qualified for the National History Day competition.