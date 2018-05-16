D.C. Everest's Zach Mueller continues setting school and confere - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

D.C. Everest's Zach Mueller continues setting school and conference records

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Zach Mueller continues to make his mark. The Division I football star has been excelling this season participating in track and field.  On Tuesday the D.C. Everest senior set new school and conference records throwing the discuss and shot put.

Mueller isn't content quite yet. He's hoping to perform at his best during the state meet on June 1st and 2nd.

