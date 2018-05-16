Marshfield honors fallen police officers

Fallen officers were remembered in Marshfield Wednesday evening. As part of National Police Week, the Marshfield Professional Police Association held the annual ceremony in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"Last year 134 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty," said Josh Larsen with the Marshfield Police Department. "Two of those 134 officers taken too soon were from our great state of Wisconsin."

Each year, they remember Fred Beell, the last Marshfield officer killed in the line of duty back in 1933. However, this year they honored Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland and Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Anthony Borostowski. Both died in the line of duty last year.

"Being we lost two in the central Wisconsin, definitely hits more," said Larsen.

Dozens of community members packed Beell Stadium for the ceremony. Officers said the turnout has grown every year.

"It's wonderful to see everybody out here," said Larsen. "Amazed by the turnout."

The ceremony touched many.

"After 21 years of being a police officer it still chokes me up," said Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza. "It's a family, it's a brotherhood and sisterhood of officers committed to doing whatever it takes to keep their community safe."

Two awards were given to officers with the Marshfield Police Department for their work in deescalating situations that led to peaceful endings last year.

