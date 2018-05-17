Cooler temps but the weather remains nice

Today: Partly cloudy in the Northwoods during the morning, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and a little cooler.

High: 72 Wind: East around 10

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 47 Wind: East 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny and a little breezy

High: 75 Wind: SE 10-15

Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far with highs in the low 80s in most areas. Now we will have a little cooler weather for a few days but it will still be nice most of the time.

Partly cloudy conditions will greet folks in the northern half of the area this morning. There might even be an isolated shower in the far northwest near Park Falls, Glidden, or Mercer. By this afternoon, most areas should experience plenty of sunshine and high temps in the low 70s. A few spots in the far north might remain in the upper 60s. Winds will be easterly at around 10 mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny once again with highs in the 70s. It will be a tad breezy with southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Going into the weekend, the rain chances will increase a little, but it does not look like as high of a chance of rain as it did earlier in the week. As of now, I am forecasting only a 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms late Saturday into Sunday. It is starting to look like there will be a good amount of dry weather to enjoy for the weekend. The only problem is that the weather has been a little too dry in the northern half of the area and some locations could use a soaking rain. Without any rain, the fire danger will remain high in the Northwoods. High temps should be in the 70s on Saturday and then drop into the 60s on Sunday.

Starting out next week, there is a slight chance of scattered rain or a few rumbles of thunder on Monday, otherwise no major storms are expected. A couple weak troughs of low pressure might approach Wisconsin later in the week, but I can't guarantee much rain at this point. At least it won't be too hot. High temps should be in the low 70s Monday and the in the mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a fabulous Thursday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 17-May, 2018