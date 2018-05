An early Thursday morning pursuit ended with a wanted driver crashing into a police car in Lincoln County, according to the county's Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said at 4:18 a.m., an officer tried stopping a car with a registration violation on US Highway 51 near Tamarack Ln.

Officers realized the driver had a warrant for their arrest. When the officer tried going back to the car the driver sped off and led authorities on a high-speed chase for several miles.

Police said a spike strip was used to blow out the tires before the driver crashed into a squad car.

That person was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

No further details are available.