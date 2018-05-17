Pet owner 'astonished, disgusted' dog toy contains battery

BIG BEND, Wis. (WISN) -- A pet owner is upset after her 8-year-old dog, Brody, almost swallowed a battery and spring inside a toy.

Tracy Papp said the Multipet Woody Woodpecker Dog toy, which makes sound effects, has a plastic case inside it with the spring and three watch-sized batteries.

"He could've torn his esophagus, intestines, and had surgery," Papp said. "You're trusting the people making the toys for your dog are making them safe for dogs and if it's not gonna be safe it needs to be on the packaging that this has batteries."

The packaging warns, "Do not permit your pet to swallow this toy or any part of it. Failure to properly supervise pet could result in serious injury to your pet."

The description on the Multipet website says in "contains batteries."

Papp said people don't research toys, and the packaging needs to be more clear.

Multipet Executive Vice President Leslie Yellin told WISN that all their toys have safety standards and that they take complaints very seriously. But she also said that dog owners should know if their pets will rip up toys.

Papp purchased the toy at Steins Garden & Home in Big Bend. She said a corporate employee told her they're removing the toy from all Wisconsin stores.