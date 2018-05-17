Local brewery celebrates American Craft Beer Week

Craft breweries across the nation are celebrating the 13th annual American Craft Beer Week.

There are about 6,000 different craft breweries in the country, and more than 100 in the Badger State.

The Brewers Association puts on the event to help the breweries showcase their product and celebrate their success.

Local craft breweries such as Bull Falls Brewery is hosting different events each day this week.

Bull Falls owner Mike Zamzow has crafted beer for the 11 years, and said it's the people he meets that makes the job.

"Beer is one of those magical drinks," Zamzow said. "It tears down barriers and brings people together."

To check out the rest of the events happening this week, you can go to the Bull Falls Brewery website.