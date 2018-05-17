BREAKING: Body found in Vilas Co. lake

A body was pulled from a Vilas County lake Thursday, as crews searched for a missing Lac du Flambeau man, according to an alert from the Lac du Flambeau tribal police.

The discovery was made at Pokegama Lake around 10:00 Thursday morning, police said. Investigators are working to identify the body, and said it is not clear whether it is Antonio Monserrate Roche. Roche has been missing for more than a week.

Meanwhile, a missing person alert for Roche was canceled Thursday afternoon.



"It appears no suspicious circumstances exist at this time, but nothing has been ruled out," Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Chief Bob Brandenburg said.



No other information was released.

