Band Battle votes are in!

Central Wisconsin is one step closer to having a new Band Battle winner!

Medford Area Senior High won the online popular vote. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School took second place, followed by Colby High School.

The popular vote makes up 50 percent of a school's score. That means heading in to the judging day, Medford has three points, Lincoln has two points, and Colby has one point.

An in studio judging panel will determine the other half of a school's score. Judges will be asked to rank the schools 1-3. First place will receive three points, second place will get two points, and third place will earn one point. Each school's score from the judges will be totaled and ranked 1-3.

Again, the school with the highest score from the judges will get three points, the second place school will get two points, and the third place school will receive one point.

The score from the judges and the online popular vote score will be added together to reveal a school's final score. The school with the most points will be the Band Battle winner!